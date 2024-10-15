Swedish police are looking into allegations of rape against Kylian Mbappe, as reported by the media on 15th October. Expressen, the Swedish newspaper, indicated that the 25-year-old was the suspect after the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet revealed that an alleged rape had been reported to police but did not name the accused. It read, “According to information obtained by Expressen, police are investigating the star who is reasonably suspected of rape and sexual assault.”

Real Madrid-star Kylian Mbappé investigated for rape after visit to Sweden.https://t.co/WxGVEmCLwY pic.twitter.com/2pvJm6O1nt — Expressen (@Expressen) October 14, 2024

The winner of the 2018 World Cup, however, has refuted any accusations and called them “fake news.” Mbappe reportedly ate supper at Chez Jolie, a restaurant in the posh Östermalm neighborhood of Stockholm, before going to “V,” a neighboring nightclub. Furthermore, Expressen disclosed that the sexual assault happened on 10th October, based on a police record. Two days later, the police were notified of the occurrence.

Police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl stated, “This is a matter which is now being headed by a prosecutor. I will not comment further but rather refer to the prosecutor’s office.” Mbappe and the complaint are scheduled to be questioned shortly. The development has raised troubles for Real Madrid.