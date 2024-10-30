French ambassador’s mobile stolen from Chandni Chowk in Delhi, 4 arrested

Delhi police have arrested four persons linked to the theft of a mobile phone belonging to the French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou. The incident transpired on October 20 as Mathou and his wife were exploring the lively Chandni Chowk market ahead of Diwali.

A police official reported that the ambassador filed an e-complaint soon after his phone went missing near Jain Mandir. The embassy informed authorities the next day, initiating an investigation.

He stated that Mathou and his wife were visiting the market on October 20 when his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket. Police examined CCTV footage from the area and swiftly organized a special team to pursue the suspects. Shortly after, all four accused, aged 20 to 25, were apprehended, and the stolen phone was recovered.

“Following an e-complaint by French Ambassador to India, Dr Thierry Mathou, regarding his lost mobile phone near Jain Mandir in Chandni Chowk on October 20, four individuals have been arrested. The mobile phone has been recovered,” stated Delhi police.

The suspects, who are residents of the trans-Yamuna area, are currently in custody as investigations continue.