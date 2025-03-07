Ghaziabad, UP: Dairy manager hires transgenders to castrate himself so he can become local Kinnar chief, found to be HIV+ too

In a bizarre case from Ghaziabad, UP, a dairy manager named Sanjay Yadav has been found to have hired Kinnars to cut his penis so he can blame a local area Kinnar chief ‘Paro’ for the crime and become the Kinnar chief himself when Paro is jailed. Ghaziabad police, who were investigating the case where Sanjay had claimed that some Kinnars attacked him and cut his penis, have made the shocking revelations after their investigation.

The police have arrested three accused persons in the case. They are Jogendra alias ‘Mohini’, Tania Khan alias (Bangalan), who are both Kinnars, and another man named Ajay. As per reports, Sanjay used to work with Tania and Mohini. In the local area where these people worked, a Kinnar named ‘Paro’ is regarded as the chief of the Kinnars. Tania and others wanted Sanjay to become the chief. Sanjay paid money to Tania and others to come to his house as attackers and cut his penis so they could blame Paro for the crime.

Sanjay has also been found to be HIV positive. They police have informed health officials and are getting blood tests done for Sanjay’s family members.