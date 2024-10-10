Friday, October 11, 2024

Gurugram administration to ban firecrackers from 22nd Oct to 31st Dec ‘anticipating’ pollution: Here is when residents can burst ‘green firecrackers’

Anticipating a spike in pollution, the Gurugram administration has decided to impose a ban on the production, sale and use of firecrackers from 22nd October to 31st December.

Residents of Gurugram are still allowed to burn green firecrackers from 8 PM to 10 PM. On New Year’s Eve (31st December), an order has been imposed that residents could burst green firecrackers from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM.

The police are reported to be on ‘high alert’ to conduct raids and arrest the ‘offenders’. The police have also encouraged residents to report violations.

Many residents and Hindus believe that action against Diwali firecrackers is an easy out that the government gives itself since Diwali contributes very little to pollution. The major cause of winter pollution in Haryana and Punjab continues to be stubble burning (parali).

