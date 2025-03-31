Monday, March 31, 2025

Hafiz Saeed’s terrorist outfit’s financer Abdul Rehman killed in Pakistan, incident caught on camera

Lashkar-e-Taiba financer, and close aide of wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed, has been killed in Pakistan. The incident has been caught on camera.

The LeT financer was killed on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr as he was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Karachi.

Abdul Rehman reportedly had Rehman was reportedly serving as a central figure for LeT’s fundraising operations. Fund collectors from different areas would bring their collected amounts to him, which he would then channel to the higher authorities of the group to fund LeT’s terrorist operations.

This comes days after another close aide of Hafiz Saeed Abu Qatal was killed in Pakistan on March 16.

Notably, Hafiz Saeed was the mastermind of 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai, and he lives freely in Pakistan. 

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com