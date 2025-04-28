Haryana: Drunk Hamid was creating a ruckus when a woman called him a ‘pig’, he and his friends raped her in anger, strangled her 5-yr-old girl to death

In Jind, Haryana, in a horrific crime, Hamid Khan, along with his three accomplices, raped a woman and killed her five-year-old daughter. The daughter was also raped. Hamid got angry when the woman living in a slum called him a pig, following which he executed the crime. The police have arrested the accused Hamid Khan, Biru and Shiva. At the same time, a minor accused has been sent to the juvenile home.

ASP Sonakshi Singh said that on April 22, 2025, an unconscious woman was found in a garbage dump. Her daughter was lying murdered at the same place. Blood had come out of the girl’s mouth and there were nail marks on her neck. The family members took the girl and buried her body. The next day, when the mother regained consciousness, she came to know about the incident. After this, the body of the girl was recovered and post-mortem was done.

As per reports, on April 21, 2025, Hamid Khan reached the woman’s slum in an intoxicated state. Accused Hamid Khan and his accomplices Shiva and Biru had an argument with the woman about moving away from her residence. Hamid Khan got furious on being called a pig and dragged the woman to a garbage dump and raped her. His accomplices also raped the woman. Not only this, they also raped the woman’s five-year-old daughter. When the daughter screamed, they strangled her to death.