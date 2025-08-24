Bangladesh: Hindu man found hanging in police custody under mysterious circumstances, cops allege ‘suicide’

A 27-year-old Hindu man named Durjoy Chowdhury was found dead under mysterious circumstances while in custody at the Chakaria police Station in Cox’s Bazar city of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday (22nd August) morning. Soon after, the police claimed that he died of suicide.

In disturbing visuals that have surfaced on social media, Durjoy was seen having a pant tied around his neck and hung from the bar of his jail cell. His feet were seen touching the ground, thereby ruling out the possibility of suicide.

Protests by locals and family members of Durjoy Chowdhury

On learning about the incident, locals and family members of the Hindu youth surrounded the police station and launched protests demanding justice for the victim.

Durjoy Chowdhury was employed as a computer operator/ office assistant at the Chakaria Government High School. The acting Principal, Rabeya Khanam, accused the victim of embezzlement of Tk 2.83 lakh and check forgery.

Rabeya filed a police complaint against the victim on Thursday (21st August) evening. Soon after, Durjoy was arrested and kept in police custody. His laptop and personal bag were found to be missing.

On Friday (22nd August), the body of the Hindu man was sent for autopsy and thereafter handed over to the family.