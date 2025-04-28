Purulia: Hindus paste flags of Pakistan and Bangladesh on road despite threats from extremists, chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, BJP shares video

On Sunday (27th April), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared a video wherein some Hindus were seen pasting the national flags of Pakistan and Bangladesh on the road despite threats from extremists.

The incident occured in Raghunathpur in Purulia district of West Bengal. The Hindus pasted the flags of Pakistan and Bangladesh on roads to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people were massacred by Islamic terrorists.

The objective was to allow vehicles and people to walk over those flags. Despite threats from extremists in Ranghunathpur, the group of Hindus were not intimidated.

Nationalist Greetings and salute to the People of Raghunathpur; Purulia district, who bashed up the Anti National elements who came in support of the rouge nation Pakistan, when Pakistani Flags were pasted on the road to condemn the inhuman Terrorist Attack on Hindu Tourists at… pic.twitter.com/Le8ruWJBRN — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) April 27, 2025

Later, more Hindus turned out and put up a show of strength. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ reverberated in the area.

Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “Nationalist Greetings and salute to the People of Raghunathpur; Purulia district, who bashed up the Anti National elements who came in support of the rouge nation Pakistan, when Pakistani Flags were pasted on the road to condemn the inhuman Terrorist Attack on Hindu Tourists at Pahalgam; Kashmir. They (the extremists) had a problem with the disrespect shown to Pakistani flags.”

He had directed the Raghunathpur police station to identify those pro-Pakistan extremists by 12 pm on Monday (28th April).