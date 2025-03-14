Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Holi celebrated peacefully, Namaz will also happen peacefully: Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary

Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary has stated that the festival of Holi was celebrated peacefully in Sambhal under the watch of police. He added that the Jumma Namaz will also happen peacefully.

“There were no complaints. There was a procession of over 3000 people. No untoward incidents were reported. The procession passed behind the mosque. It was all carried out peacefully”, he added.

Currently the Jumma Namaz is going on in moqsues. ANI showed drone visuals of Namaz being carried out in the Shahi Jama masjid that has been the centre of dispute in the violece that occured on November 24 last year.

