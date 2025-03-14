Holi celebrated peacefully, Namaz will also happen peacefully: Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary

Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary has stated that the festival of Holi was celebrated peacefully in Sambhal under the watch of police. He added that the Jumma Namaz will also happen peacefully.

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP | CO Anuj Chaudhary says, "All have celebrated Holi with love. Now, people are going to offer Namaz, and it will also be done peacefully. The Holi procession was huge, with almost 3000 people taking part, but everything has happened peacefully." pic.twitter.com/ikNi2j73Ey — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

“There were no complaints. There was a procession of over 3000 people. No untoward incidents were reported. The procession passed behind the mosque. It was all carried out peacefully”, he added.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Drone visual of people offering Namaz at the Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal on the occasion of the second Jumma of Ramzan month. pic.twitter.com/RsBAippgzj — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

Currently the Jumma Namaz is going on in moqsues. ANI showed drone visuals of Namaz being carried out in the Shahi Jama masjid that has been the centre of dispute in the violece that occured on November 24 last year.