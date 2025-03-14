Holi extended weekend sees surge in air travel, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi among preferred locations: Details

Holi, being celebrated on a Friday this year, has given people the opportunity to travel. According to a report, owing to the extended weekend, air travel has seen a surge, thanks to homebound travellers, leisure trips, and spiritual tourism.

According to a Business Standard report, Rajnish Kumar, group co-CEO of ixigo, said, “Cultural hotspots are witnessing a surge in demand this Holi. Flight bookings to Ayodhya have skyrocketed by 50% YoY for Holi, while Varanasi and Amritsar have seen a 20-30% YoY increase.”

According to reports, Gorakhpur saw the highest increase at 154%. Other destinations seeing strong growth include Port Blair (78%), Darbhanga (43%), and Bagdogra (42%).

Short-haul international trips are also in demand, with Abu Dhabi experiencing a 146% YoY rise in bookings, followed by Bangkok (38%) and Singapore (40%).

The report says that both international and domestic air travel has seen a surge. Internationally, Dubai is the most-searched destination. Phuket, Bangkok, Singapore, and Bali follow on that list. In India, Goa tops the list, with Udaipur, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Vrindavan also seeing high interest. Vrindavan has increasingly become a popular destination owing to its Holi celebration.