Hyderabad: 17, including children, killed in massive fire near Charminar

In a tragic incident near Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar, 17 people lost their lives in a massive fire. There were children as well among the ones who lost their lives. The fire broke out in a building near Charminar possibly due to a short-circuit, though the reason for the fire hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The fire department received a call at 6:30 AM, May 18, and they immediately rushed to the spot. 11 fire engines were deployed to fight the blaze, and despite their best efforts, they couldn’t save everyone. The injured have been moved to a hospital.

The area where the fire broke out has a row of jewellery shops and is very close to the iconic Charminar.

Posting about the tragedy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “I met the family members. Such incidents are very sad. I am not accusing anyone, but police, municipality, fire and electricity departments must be made stronger. I was told the firefighters today did not have proper equipment initially. We must bring better technology in the coming days. I will talk to the central government and the Prime Minister and try to get financial help for the families of those who died in this incident.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office also posted about the incident saying that he was deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the fire.