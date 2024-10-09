Friday, October 11, 2024

‘We have defeated them for 100s of years’: Donald Trump recalls a conversation with “great guy” Modi and his angry transition when talking about action on Pakistan

In a recent podcast, US President nominee Donald Trump recalled his conversation with PM Modi held in 2019 when he had allegedly offered to help the Indian Prime Minister deal with Pakistan without explicitly naming it.

“I will do it. I will do anything required. We have defeated them hundreds of times, he was talking about a certain country,” Donald Trump said while mimicking PM Modi during his interview on ‘FLAGRANT’ podcast

“Modi is a friend of mine and the nicest human being,” Trump said, highlighting how India under him stabilised and more confident in asserting itself and not requiring external help to deal with problems it faces.

