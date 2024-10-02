‘I would sleep with someone else to break up with my boyfriend’: Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin sheds light on her ‘breakup’ tactics’

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has raised eyebrows on social media after revealing the unusual breakup tactics she used to get rid of her partners. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Koechlin spoke about relationships and her breakup tactics when she was young. One such tactic was sleeping with someone else and telling her partner about it.

Speaking about her breakup handling methods, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani fame actress said: “I also had another tactic when I was very young which was to sleep with someone and then tell the person and then tell him. Then, he breaks up with me. (This way you don’t get back together) That is it.”

Previously married to director Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin has a long-term relationship with Guy Hershberg, and the couple has a daughter named Sappho, who was born in 2020. Besides breakup tactics, she discussed how she used to date multiple people at the same time.