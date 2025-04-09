IIM Ahmedabad to open Dubai campus at Dubai International Academic City: MoU signed

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, one of the premier management institutes in the world, is soon going to open a new campus in Dubai. IIMA shared, “Excited to share that we are expanding our global footprint with the IIMA Dubai Branch Campus at the Dubai International Academic City”.

The MoU was signed by IIMA Director Professor Bharat Bhaskar and His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were also present during the event.

The Dubai-India Business Forum was organised by the Dubai Chambers in Mumbai. Crown Pince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is on his first official visit to India. His two-day visit coincided with the third anniversary of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and UAE.

Apart from IIMA, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade is also set to start a new campus in Dubai.