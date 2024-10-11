INDI bloc mulling over rotating LoP post due to Rahul Gandhi’s performance: BJP

On Friday, October 11, the BJP said that the INDI alliance is considering making the post of Leader of Opposition rotational because of Rahul Gandhi’s performance. BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj asserted that the INDI alliance is exploring the possibility of rotating the LoP leader in the Lok Sabha.

Swaraj stated that several qualified leaders within the opposition parties could take on the role of Leader of Opposition (LoP). However, she emphasised that the decision is up to them, as it is an “internal matter” of the INDI bloc.

Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj says, ''There is information coming in that the position of Leader of the Opposition might be made rotational. However, if the INDIA Alliance feels that Rahul Gandhi is not able to handle this responsibility with full dedication, they will have to… pic.twitter.com/eQNWnJVGSF — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2024

Although the opposition parties did not respond to the BJP’s statement. Interestingly, the comments come days after Congress suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP in Haryana after all exit polls predicted a landslide Congress victory.

Political analysts have pinned the blame of the Congress drubbing on overconfidence among party leaders, infighting, and counter-polarisation among non-Jats. BJP won 48 seats and Congress 37 in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly elections, catapulting BJP to power for the third time in a row.