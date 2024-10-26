India-China dispute: Satellite images confirm initial disengagement in Depsang and Demchok

India and China have been at loggerheads for a while along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for quite a while now. However, that standoff seems to be coming to an end with both sides agreeing to disengagement. Now, latest satellite images have emerged that show initial disengagement in Depsang and Demchok.

As reported by India Today, the latest satellite images, taken on Friday, October 25, showed a reduction in structures at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control, signalling a potential end to the prolonged standoff.

The disengagement is expected to be concluded within next few days as both sides continue to withdraw their forces from advanced positions. This process is expected to end the standoff for the time being.