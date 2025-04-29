India Today publishes distorted map of Pakistan, includes Indian territories like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

On Tuesday (29th April), India Today published a distorted map of Pakistan wherein it included Indian States like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and even some parts of Uttarkhand. Not to forget, it included the State of Jammu and Kashmir in the map of Pakistan.

The distorted map featured in an article titled ‘Terror’s price tag: How the Pahalgam attack could hit Pakistan’s economy.’ The archived version of the report can be accessed here.

Screengrab of the distorted map of Pakistan published by India Today

Notably, the region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok), which is an integral part of India, has also been shown as part of the map of Pakistan by India Today.