India unveils new EV policy to attract manufacturers, offers import tax cuts to boost local production

The Government of India has launched a new policy to attract global and domestic investment in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, as part of its push toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has released detailed guidelines for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI).

Key Features

Investment Requirement: Minimum ₹4,150 crore (approx. USD 500 million) investment within three years. No upper cap.

Import Concessions: Approved companies can import up to 8,000 electric four-wheelers (CBUs) annually at a reduced 15% customs duty for five years, provided each vehicle costs at least USD 35,000. The total duty foregone is capped at ₹6,484 crore or actual investment made.

Localization Targets: 25% Domestic Value Addition (DVA) in 3 years, and 50% in 5 years.

Eligibility: Companies must have global revenues of at least ₹10,000 crore and fixed asset investments of ₹3,000 crore.

Application Window: Open for 120 days, extendable till March 15, 2026. A ₹5 lakh fee and a bank guarantee (equal to duty foregone or ₹4,150 crore) are required.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy highlighted the scheme as a pivotal move to establish India as a global EV manufacturing hub. It aligns with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ visions while ensuring technology transfer and job creation.