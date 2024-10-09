Kashmir: Two Army Jawans abducted by terrorists during anti-terror op, one found dead with bullet wounds, another escapes

Two Army jawans were abducted by terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. One jawan, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, was found dead in the forest with bullet marks while another, with bullet injuries, escaped. The kidnapping took place on the 9th of October in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, India Today reported.

The Chinar Corps has tweeted that a massive manhunt has been launched to track the terrorists after 1 soldier of the territorial army was reported missing.

OP KOKERNAG, #Anantnag



Based on intelligence input, a joint counter terrorist operation was launched by #IndianArmy alongwith @JmuKmrPolice & other agencies in Kazwan Forest #Kokernag on 08 Oct 24. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of Territorial Army was reported… pic.twitter.com/h1HV51ROKS — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 9, 2024

Two soldiers, belonging to the 161 unit of the Territorial Army, were kidnapped from the forest area in Anantnag during a joint anti-terror operation that was launched on October 8 by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. But, one of them managed to escape, even after suffering two bullet injuries.

India Today reported that the jawan who escaped the terrorists was rushed to the hospital and army sources have indicated that his condition is stable.