IndiGo system outrage: Website and booking system affected, passengers stranded nationwide

On Saturday, October 5, IndiGo Airlines, the leading Indian airline, suffered a massive system outage, affecting passengers across the country. The system problems, starting 12:30 PM, disrupted flight operations and ground services in airports across the country.

Due to the technical problems faced by the company, several passengers were unable to board their flights or book tickets via the company website. Aggrieved passengers have been taking to the social media asking Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene in the matter and resolve the problem.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, issued a statement that it is currently experiencing a temporary “system slowdown” across its network, which affected its website and booking system. In its advisory, the airline said that due to the technical difficulties, the customers may face increased wait times, slower check-ins, and longer queues at the airport.