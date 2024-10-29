Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Car driven by minor boy runs over 2 girls doing Rangoli outside home, victims critical

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a fast-running car has brutally mowed down two girls doing Rangoli outside their home. The victims are said to be in a critical condition. In the video of the incident that has gone viral, two girls are seen doing Rangoli outside a quiet neighbourhood with a narrow road. A fast car comes and mows down the two girls and smashes inside an adjacent shop.

The driver of the car, who as per reports is a minor, steps outside and runs away, despite seeing the two victims under the wheels. The neighbours rush in to help the victims but the driver escapes.

The driver was later nabbed by the police, as per reports. The victims have been identified as Priyanshi Prajapati (21), and Navya Prajapati(14). The police have not revealed the name of the accused driver because he has been reported as a minor.