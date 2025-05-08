IPL match in Dharamshala called off amid Pakistan’s aerial assault

In an unprecedented turn of events, the high-octane IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala came to a screeching halt as the stadium floodlights dimmed and panic gripped the stands.

Spectators were seen rushing for the exits as sirens wailed in the distance—an ominous sign of the chaos unfolding beyond the cricket ground. The Indian military confirmed ongoing artillery shelling and drone incursions by Pakistan across the Line of Control.

From Jammu to Jaisalmer to Pathankot, Uri, Pokhran, and Gujarat’s Bhuj, India’s state-of-the-art S-400 air defence system has intercepted and neutralized Pakistani drone strike, which also reportedly brought down a Pakistani F-16 Falcon attempting a precision strike.

The Indian Air Force remains on high alert as airspace over northern India is being closely monitored.