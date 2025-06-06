IPL victory celebration stampede: FIR registered against RCB player Virat Kohli on complaint by social activist

After Karnataka Police registered 3 FIRs after 11 people died in a stampede during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru on Wednesday, now a FIR has been registered against RCB player and former team India captain Virat Kohli over the tragedy.

As per reports, the FIR was registered after a complaint was filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station by one H.M. Venkatesh, a social activist from Shivamoogha District. He received an assurance from the police that the letter would be looked at.

An acknowledgement issued by the police show that the FIR has been registered with number 123/2025.

Notably, FIRs have been already registered against IPL team RCB, the event manager DNA Entertainment, and representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. One RCB official and 3 DNA officials have been arrested in this matter. Today another FIR was filed against them by a survivor of the stampede.

The deadly stampede broke out on Wednesday, June 4, a day after RCB clinched their first ever Indian Premier League title in 18 years by defeating Punjab Kings in the Final. During the celebration of the win, chaos descended outside Chinnaswamy Stadium and 11 people lost their lives, while over 50 were injured.