Israel begins ground raids in Lebanon, IDF forces enter targeted areas after massive airstrikes and near-destruction of Hezbollah

Days after killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a precision airstrike on Beirut, the IDF has now begun ground raids in Lebanon based on precise intelligence. IDF posted that they are seeking to destroy key infrastructure connected to Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon that are located close to the Israeli border and pose a threat to Israeli communities living in border areas.

In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 30, 2024

The ground troops are supported by IDF artillery and the air force. Named ‘Operation Northern Arrows’, planned months in advance and approved by the political administration of the Jewish nation, will continue in parallel to the operation in Gaza. IDF has shared that the ground ops will be ‘limited, localised and targeted’.

Within the last few days, Israel has nearly wiped out Hezbollah, the Iran-supported terrorist organisation that had declared war against Israel and has been hitting Israel’s northern border since the Jewish country’s operation against Hamas began in the Southern border. First thousands of pager devices uses by Hezbollah cadre across Lebanon were blown up, killing and maiming thousands of Hezbollah junior-rung members. Later, a series of precision hits have killed many senior leaders, including Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah.