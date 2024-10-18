‘Justice has been served’: Israel releases dramatic last visuals of Yahya Sinwar before he was eliminated. Watch drone footage

On the 17th of October, Israel confirmed that Hamas chief Yahya Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar had been killed in a military operation in Gaza. Foreign Minister Israel Katz first gave the official confirmation of the same.

The minister confirmed the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in a personal message sent to dozens of foreign ministers around the world, as per reports. The message said, “The arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, who is responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was eliminated today by IDF soldiers.”

Israel Katz further added, “This is a major military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of evil of radical Islam led by Iran. The elimination of Sinwar opens the possibility for the immediate release of the hostages and may bring about a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza—without Hamas and without Iranian control.”

Soon after, Israel released dramatic drone footage of the last moments of Yahya Sinwar before he was eliminated by IDF.

Tweeted the drone footage, Israel said, This is footage from an IDF drone moments before arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar was eliminated. Justice has been served”.

In the video, it is visible that Yahya Sinwar was sitting amidst the rubble of a bombed building with an arm missing. He then throws a stick at the drone filming him.

Watch: