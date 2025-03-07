Israel rescues 10 Indian workers who were held hostage in West Bank by Palestinians

On Thursday, March 6, Israel rescued 10 Indian workers from West Bank where the Palestinians were holding them hostage. The Indian workers were held hostage in al-Zaayem village in West Bank for over a month.

The Indian workers were stripped of their passports, Israeli Population and Immigration Authority was quoted by local media as saying.

As per Times of Israel, Palestinians had lured the workers to the West Bank village of al-Zaayem with the promise of work and then they took away their passports and tried to use them to cross into Israel. Apparently Indian passports were used by Palestinians to cross over into Israel, as per reports

However, the construction workers were rescued in an overnight operation led by the Population and Immigration authority along with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Justice Ministry, the report said.

All the rescued Indians have been transferred to a safe location for now by the Israeli forces.