Israeli ambassador to Cyprus Oren Anolik denies reports of his kidnapping, assures he is fine

Amid an escalated situation in the Middle East after Iran launched around 200 missiles targeting Israel, there were reports that the Israeli ambassador to Cyprus had been kidnapped. But now, Israel has denied the reports, saying that no such kidnapping has taken place.

Several social media users and some media reports had claimed that Oren Anolik, the Israeli ambassador to Cyprus, was kidnapped along with two of his bodyguards. It was claimed that the kidnapping took place on the coast and that contact with them was lost for several hours. It was also reported that they were taken to an unknown location by the kidnappers.

But Israeli media quoted Israeli authorities saying that it was fake news and that no such kidnapping had taken place. Later Oren Anolik himself appeared on social media to clarify that he had not been kidnapped.

I am hearing that some fake news about me circulating. Let me assure you I am fine. It seems that someone came up with a very creative way to make the whole world call me and text me and wish me a happy new Jewish year! pic.twitter.com/pPcVSOs3XS — Oren Anolik 🇮🇱 (@OrenAnolik) October 2, 2024

In post on X, Oren Anolik posted a video saying that seems it was a creative way to make the whole world call him, text him, and wish him a happy new Jewish year, which is on tomorrow. He further tweeted, “I am hearing that some fake news about me circulating. Let me assure you I am fine. It seems that someone came up with a very creative way to make the whole world call me and text me and wish me a happy new Jewish year!”