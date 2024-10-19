Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home targeted by drones after Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s killing

On Saturday, October 19, a drone, launched from Lebanon, exploded near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea in southern Haifa on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that an attack drone was launched at Prime Minister Netanyahu residence but neither him, nor his wife were at the residence during the attack.

There were no casualties reported, according to the Israeli ambulance service and police said explosions had been heard in Caesarea, the coastal town where Netanyahu has a holiday home.

Notably, this attack comes two days after Israel killed terrorist organisation Hamas’s chief Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar was killed in an operation by Israel Defense Forces. 3 terrorists were killed in the operation on Thursday, October 17, in Gaza, and one of them was Yahya Sinwar, as per IDF.