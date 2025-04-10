Jabalpur: Professor Karim Khan took phone numbers of girl students in the name of assignments and sent obscene messages, FIR registered

The shameful acts of Economics Professor of OFK Girls College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Abdul Karim Khan have come to light. A student shared that the professor took her number on the pretext of assignments and then started sending obscene messages on WhatsApp. Troubled, the student asked, “Sir, what are you sending?” So the professor apologized by writing ‘Sorry’. The student also warned the professor and then showed courage and complained to the police.

According to the report, the victim student also gave screenshots of the WhatsApp chat to the police. After this, 5 more girls shared that Professor Karim Khan did the same to them. One student has even left her studies out of fear. There is an atmosphere of fear in the college among the girls.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers reached the police station on hearing the news and protested. They say that the professor has sent obscene messages to at least 6 girl students. The organization has demanded that the professor be fired from the job immediately and strict action be taken. The police have registered an FIR and started investigation.