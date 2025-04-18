Jaipur: Man out on bail in murder case slits his own throat after being confronted by public for ‘eve-teasing’

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, 40-year-old Anand Sharma slit his own throat in a bizarre incident. Notably, Anand was out on bail in a murder case.

He was allegedly teasing a woman sanitation worker in Jaipur for the past 4-5 days. Following that, the lady’s husband confronted Anand on Friday, April 18, leading to an altercation. Local people gathered at the spot in support of the woman and her husband and started beating up Anand Sharma.

In a shocking turn of events, Anand took out a paper cutter from his pocket in the midst of all this and slit his own throat.

Anand Sharma, a native of Alwar district, who shifted to Jhotwara recently, was in judicial custody in Delhi in a case of murder and was released on bail sometime back.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and further investigation is taking place.