Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed three government employees for links with terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM). The sacked individuals include a police constable, a school teacher, and a junior assistant at a government medical college.

Constable Malik Ishfaq Naseer, whose brother was a slain LeT terrorist, used his position to aid in smuggling arms, explosives, and narcotics. He helped LeT operatives by identifying GPS drop locations and distributing weapons.

Ajaz Ahmed, a school teacher, was arrested in 2023 with arms and HM propaganda material. He had been receiving arms consignments from across the border and supplying them to terrorists in Kashmir.

Since 2020, Sinha’s administration has focused on rooting out terrorism from within government ranks. Over 75 terror-linked employees have been terminated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution.

A senior official stated, “Having moles in government, especially in security forces, is a grave threat to national integrity.”

The crackdown highlights the J&K administration’s firm stance: there’s no room for terror sympathizers in public service.