Jeff Bezos stops Washington Post from endorsing Kamala Harris for US President

The Washington Post will not be endorsing any candidate during US Presidential elections, and will not be doing so in future elections either. In a report published on The Washington Post, it cited two anonymous people familiar with the event saying that an endorsement for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was written but was eventually not published.

As per the report, Jeff Bezos made the decision to stop the endorsement of Kamala Harris. The Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.

However, while refuting the claims made in the report, Washington Post’s publisher, Will Lewis, stated that the decision was actually made to return to the newspaper’s roots of “non-endorsement”, and that Jeff Bezos didn’t put a stop to Harris endorsement.