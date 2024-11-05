On the 5th of November, popular podcaster Joe Rogan did a 2-hour 40-minute podcast with Elon Musk, where they discussed the upcoming Presidential Elections in the United States of America, both endorsing Donald Trump.

In the explosive podcast with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk declared that this is the last chance Americans have, and they should vote as if their lives depended on it.

Posting a short snippet on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk said, “Vote for @realDonaldTrump or the Dems will legalize so many illegals in swing states that this will be the last real election in America. @JoeRogan agrees”.

“If the Dems win this election, they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states and everywhere will be like California.” “There will be no escape. This is it. This is the last chance. Go out and vote..Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future. depends on it, because it does. This is the last chance”, said Elon Musk in the podcast.

Joe Rogan took to X (formerly Twitter) to, thereafter, announce his endorsement of Donald Trump as president.

“The great and powerful @elonmusk. If it wasn’t for him we’d be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast”, he posted.

Only recently, ballot boxes burned in Oregon and Washington, police recover note reading “Free Gaza”, amid wide concerns expressed by Republicans of rigging by the Democrats.