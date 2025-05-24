Pakistan: Army-backed terrorists kill Baloch journalist, had earlier abducted and murdered his son

In the wee hours of Saturday (24th May), a Baloch journalist was shot dead at his own home by Pakistan army-backed terrorists. The incident occured in Mashkay in Awaran district of Balochistan.
The victim was identified as Abdul Latif Baloch. According to a statement by Baloch Yakjehti Committee, he was murdered in front of his wife and child.
“Abdul Latif was more than a journalist in a war-torn region. He was a voice for the oppressed, a documenter of Baloch suffering, resistance, and courage. In a land where speaking truth is punished with bullets, his reporting made him a target of a state that views journalism as treason,” the Committee stated.
“His assassination is not an isolated incident – it is part of Pakistan’s ongoing “kill and dump” doctrine, a genocidal policy to erase Baloch identity and silence all who resist,” it further added.
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee informed that Abdul Latif’s son Saif along with 7 other family members were abducted by Pakistani army and then brutally murdered.
According to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Abdul Latif had worked with Pakistan-based news networks such as Daily Intikhab and Aaj News.