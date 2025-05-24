Pakistan: Army-backed terrorists kill Baloch journalist, had earlier abducted and murdered his son

In the wee hours of Saturday (24th May), a Baloch journalist was shot dead at his own home by Pakistan army-backed terrorists. The incident occured in Mashkay in Awaran district of Balochistan.

The victim was identified as Abdul Latif Baloch. According to a statement by Baloch Yakjehti Committee, he was murdered in front of his wife and child.

“Abdul Latif was more than a journalist in a war-torn region. He was a voice for the oppressed, a documenter of Baloch suffering, resistance, and courage. In a land where speaking truth is punished with bullets, his reporting made him a target of a state that views journalism as treason,” the Committee stated.

#BREAKING: Baloch Journalist Latif Baloch, associated with Daily Intikhab and Aaj News, was shot dead in front of his family in Mashkay, Awaran, Balochistan by Pakistan Army linked militia. Earlier, in February, four of his family members including his son were also killed. pic.twitter.com/uCHjP8og3P — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 24, 2025

“His assassination is not an isolated incident – it is part of Pakistan’s ongoing “kill and dump” doctrine, a genocidal policy to erase Baloch identity and silence all who resist,” it further added.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee informed that Abdul Latif’s son Saif along with 7 other family members were abducted by Pakistani army and then brutally murdered.

According to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Abdul Latif had worked with Pakistan-based news networks such as Daily Intikhab and Aaj News.