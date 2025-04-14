Kalash installed on top of Garbha Griha of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

Today on the occasion of Vaishakha Krishna Patipada, the sacred Kalash, or the topmost part of the Shikhara of the sanctum sanctorum (Garbha Griha) of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was finally installed.

The Kalash Puja commenced at 9:15 AM atop the main Shikhara of the Garbha Gurha of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The Kalash was installed with Hindu rituals and chantings at 10.15 am.

The Ram Mandir Trust has informed that the installation of the sacred Dhwaja (flag) will commence next.

The Kalash sthapana was carried out with the help of huge machines, amid Mantra chanting and rituals by priests.

The Mandir Trust has informed that some idols to be installed inside the premises and inside the main temple area are to arrive from Jaipur today. The idols of Sapta Rishis and other idols are all expected to be placed in their designated pedestals by April 30.