Kannada Actor Ranya Rao caught for Gold Smuggling ‘confesses’: Several trips to US, Europe and Dubai

33-year-old Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who also starred in Tamil films, and is also a DGP’s stepdaughter, was caught at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, with nearly 15 kilograms of gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore attached to her body in a disguised waist belt.

During questioning by the authorities, Ranya Rao confessed to committing the crime of smuggling and admitted that authorities recovered 17 gold bars from her possession that were hidden in her belt.

Notably, Rao had made as many as 30 trips to Dubai during the past year, from where she was returning when caught by the authorities.

During her questioning, Ranya Rao told the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) that she had not only traveled to Dubai but also Europe, America and other countries in the Middle East.

The gold bars seized from Rao at the Bengaluru Airport were valued at around Rs 12.56 Crores.