‘This is what Karnataka has become’: Air Force officer after Kannada-speaking mob abuses, assaults him and his wife in Bengaluru

Wing Commander Aditya Bose of DRDO took to Instagram to share a disturbing account of a road rage incident on April 18, 2025. While en route to the airport with his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, their car was allegedly blocked by a biker near Gopalan Mall. The man began hurling abuses in Kannada, reportedly intensified after spotting a DRDO sticker on their vehicle.

Bose claimed the situation escalated violently when the biker shattered his car window with a stone and struck him in the head. As he stepped out in self-defence, he was allegedly attacked by others, one of whom hit him with a stone and another who bit his finger. Bleeding from the head, Bose recorded a video from his car, expressing shock, fear for his family’s safety, and frustration over the lack of immediate police response.

“When I went out of the car, the man, who waylaid us with his bike, used his key to attack me on my head. He was constantly hurling abuses in Kannada. Then, surprisingly, more people came and started abusing us in Kannada,” the injured officer said in a video that has gone viral.

“My wife saved me,” he said, noting that she drove him to the nearest police station. Despite filing a complaint, he claimed authorities offered little support.

“This is what Karnataka has become?” The officer exclaimed, hinting at the anarchy unleashed in the wake of the language tumult that has swept the state recently.

In a follow-up video, now bandaged, Bose said he was headed to Kolkata to admit his father to the hospital when the attack occurred. He concluded with an emotional appeal: “God give me the strength not to retaliate. But if law and order fail, I will be forced to act.”

Bengaluru police confirmed they are looking into the matter. The Indian Air Force has assured full support for the officer and is cooperating with civil authorities for a lawful resolution.