Karnataka: 17 kgs of stolen gold from SBI branch recovered by Davanagere police after 5 months, robbers watched Money Heist to ‘learn techniques’

The police in Davanagere, Karnataka have recovered the 17 kgs of gold jewellery that was looted from a SBI branch in Nyamathi in November 2024. The gold was pledged to the bank for loans. A local gang led by one Vijay Kumar and his associates carried out the loot using advanced tech, the police informed.

After 5 months of investigations and meticulous search, the police team finally found the stolen gold stashed in the forest in the Usalampatti village in Madurai district.

The police stated that the mastermind Vijay has informed that he used to watch YouTube videos and the Netflix series Money Heist.

“This case presented significant challenges for the Davanagere police, who worked tirelessly for six months despite various obstacles, including law enforcement duties and security deployments. Their dedication and persistence led to the successful arrest of the culprits and recovery of the stolen gold,” Davanagere SP Uma Prashanth has informed media.