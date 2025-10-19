Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spewed venom against the Sanatana Dharma and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday (18th October). Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Mysore University, Siddaramaiah advised people to keep the ‘right company’ and not to associate with the “Sanatanis”. “Keep your company right. Associate with those who stand for society, not with those who oppose social change or with Sanatanis,” he said.

The Chief Minister then went on to link the recent shoe-throwing incident on Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai. He said that a Sanatani threw a shoe at the CJI, who is a Dalit. “The fact that a ‘Sanatani’ threw a shoe at the Chief Justice shows that ‘sanatanis’ and orthodox elements still exist in society. This act should be condemned not just by Dalits but by everyone. Only then can we say that society is moving on the path of change,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also claimed that the RSS historically opposed the Constitution made by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. He accused the RSS of spreading misinformation about Ambedkar’s political legacy “They are spreading lies that the Congress defeated Ambedkar in the elections. But the truth is what Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting – ‘Savarkar and Dange defeated me.’ Such truths must be placed before society to expose the falsehoods of the Sangh Parivar,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

Notably, Siddaramaiah’s son, Yatindra Siddaramaiah, had earlier attempted to malign the RSS by comparing it to the Taliban. He alleged that the RSS wants to impose Hinduism just like how the Taliban issues orders to impose the tenets of Islam.