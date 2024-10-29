Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Kerala: Fireworks mishap in Kasargod temple during Theyyam ritual, over 160 injured, 8 critical

In Kerala’s Kasargod, a fireworks mishap in a temple has injured over 160 persons, with 8 people in critical condition. As per reports, in the Veerakavu Anjuttambalam temple in Neeleswaram, Kasargod, during an annual festival, the fireworks storage got caught in fire. Sparks from lit torches ignited the stored firecrackers, causing explosions and scattering flames.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals. The local reports have stated that the fireworks storage area and the space for detonation were just 2 feet apart.

The accident took place during “Kulichu Thottam”, a preparatory ritual for the annual Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam event. Theyyam rituals are widely celebrated in Kerala temples.

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com