‘I leave Bangladesh to PM Modi’: President Trump rejects Deep State role in Bangladesh, sidesteps question. Watch

During the bilateral meeting in Washington where PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discussed trade and India-US ties, a question about Bangladesh was asked to the US President. In response, President Trump said he would leave Bangladesh to PM Modi.

The question was posed to President Donald Trump, focussing on the Deep State’s involvement in the regime change operation in Bangladesh, leading to chaos. The journalist asked what was his take on the Bangladesh issue, given that George Soros’ son, Alex Soros, also met Mohammad Yunus.

President Trump sidestepped the question and said “There was no role for our deep state”. Thereafter, he sidestepped the question about what the USA intends to do about the Deep State and said, “I will leave Bangladesh to PM Modi”.

Since the question was not addressed to PM Modi and was specifically about what the US would do to dismantle the Deep State, PM Modi spoke about the first part of the question, which was about the Russia-Ukraine war. PM Modi said that India was not “neutral”, but has always been on the side of peace.