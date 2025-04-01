‘Let’s break Bangladesh, take over Chittagong port and get sea access to Tripura’: Pradyot Deb Barma responds to Yunus’s statement on NE states

Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, political leader and the titular king of erstwhile Tripura state has stated that instead of spending billions on securing the Siliguri Corridor (Chicken’s Neck), India should expand geographically and take over the parts in Bangladesh where millions of Tripuri, Garo, Khasi, and Chakma people are living.

Deb Barma added that India should expand its land area all the way to Chittagong port in the Bay of Bengal so that Tripura can have its own ‘sea access’.

Rather than spending billions on innovative and challenging engineering ideas we might as well break up Bangladesh and have our own access to the sea . The Chittagong hill tracts were always inhabited by indigenous tribes which always wanted to be part of india since 1947 . There… https://t.co/rcjs6msae7 — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) April 1, 2025

It is notable here that speaking at an event in Beijing, China recently, Md Yunus, the head of the caretaker government in Bangladesh, claimed that since the Siliguri Corridor is vulnerable and India’s NE states lack sea access, China and Bangladesh should take advantage of it.

Yunus’ statement has caused a strong outrage in India, with many Indians responding that India should instead expand its territory and take over the parts of Bangladesh that border the Chicken’s Neck area.