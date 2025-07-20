Lucknow: Kamrul Haq became Vivek Rawat to trap Hindu girl, exposed after 8 years, FIR registered

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a case of Love Jihad has come to light where Kamrul Haq trapped a Hindu girl by posing as Vivek Rawat and had Nikah with her. After 8 years of marriage, when the girl finally reached his house in Hardoi, the truth came out about his identity.

The victim has now lodged a complaint with the police in the matter. The victim said in the complaint that she met ‘Vivek Rawat’ in the year 2017 who used to wear Kalawa on his hand and sported Tilak on his forehead. He trapped her in a love trap and married her.

The girl said was kept in a rented house in Lucknow by Kamrul for two years. Then they stayed at the girl’s house in Rahimabad for four years. One day Kamrul Haq left saying that he has to go regarding a job. He kept visiting the victim for one and a half years, but then disappeared for a long time. So the victim reached his house in Hardoi to search for him.

Here she uncovered that Kamrul is a Muslim. When the victim raised her voice in protest, she was beaten up, Kamrul’s family members also joined in. The girl locked herself in the bathroom and called helpline number 1090. The police have now registered a case against Kamrul Haq.