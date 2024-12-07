Madhya Pradesh: Class 12 students shoots dead school Principal, flees on Principal’s scooter

In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, a Class 12 student has shot dead his school’s Principal. After shooting dead the Principal, the student fled from the spot on Principal’s scooter. He was, however, later nabbed by the Police.

Reportedly, the student was admonished by the Principal for coming late to school. Upset over this, the teen fired at his Principal and killed him.

Surendra Kumar Saxena, 55, the Principal of the Dhamora Government Higher Secondary School, was later found dead in the bathroom. He had been the Principal of the school for almost five years.