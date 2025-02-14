Maha Kumbh 2025: Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar, 3 followers injured in knife assault

Kinnar Akhada’s Mahamandaleshwar Kalyani Nand Giri and three of her followers have been injured in a brutal knife attack late on the night of February 14 in Prayagraj. As per reports, Kalyani Nand Giri and some of her followers were leaving from the Kinnar Akhada in Prayagraj to her residence in Sadiyapur in the night when their Fortuner car was stopped by some unknown persons at the Sangam Lower Marg.

The persons indicated that they intended to seek blessings from Kalyani Nand Giri. When the Kinnar spiritual leader stepped out of her car, the known persons started assaulting her and her followers with knives.

Upon information, police arrived at the spot and sent the injured persons to hopsital. Police have stated that they have launched an investigation into the incident. However, the reason behind the assault is not clear yet.

Reports say that CCTV footage from the Sector 16 area indicates there were around 6 people involved in the attack. Some statements indicate that it may have been due to some internal conflict in the Kinnar Akhada. Nobody has been identified yet.