Mahadev betting app scam: Mastermind Sourabh Chandrakar arrested in Dubai, likely to be extradited to India

Sourabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the Mahadev betting app, has been arrested in Dubai and is expected to be extradited to India soon. His arrest follows a formal action based on an Interpol-issued warrant related to money laundering and fraud.

Along with Chandrakar, another key promoter of the app, Ravi Uppal, was also detained and placed under house arrest in Dubai after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought a Red Notice against them.

Chandrakar was arrested in connection with a money laundering and fraud scam estimated to have defrauded the public of Rs 6,000 crore.

This development comes as part of ongoing investigations into illegal gambling activities associated with the app, which has garnered significant attention for its alleged involvement in large-scale betting operations. The extradition could pave the way for further legal action against those involved in the case.