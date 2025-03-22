‘We will not spare anyone who shows eye to Muslims’: Ajit Pawar hosts Iftar party after Nagpur riots

Days after Muslim mobs ran riots in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hosted an iftar party in Mumbai and vowed not to spare anyone who showed an eye to Muslims.

“India is a symbol of unity in diversity…We should not fall into the trap of any divisive forces. We have just celebrated Holi, Gudi Padwa and Eid are coming – all these festivals teach us to live together. We should all celebrate it together because unity is our real strength,” he was heard mouth platitudes.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, at an Iftar party hosted by him, says, "…India is a symbol of unity in diversity… We should not fall into the trap of any divisive forces. We have just celebrated Holi, Gudi Padwa and Eid are coming – all these festivals… pic.twitter.com/5s7hMhdGmb — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

“I want to assure you that your brother Ajit Pawar is with you. Anyone who shows an eye to our Muslim brothers and sisters, if anyone tries to create a fight between two groups and takes law and order in his hands, whoever he is – he will not be spared, he will not be forgiven,” he emphasised.