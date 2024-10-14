Maharashtra Government waives off toll for light vehicles entering Mumbai

On Monday, October 14, in a major relief for people entering Mumbai, Maharashtra Cabinet announced that toll charges will be waived off for light vehicles at all 5 toll plazas operating at entrances to the state capital.

The five toll plazas where this waiver will apply are located at Vashi, Airoli, Mulund (LBS Road), Mulund (Eastern Express Highway), and Dahisar. The decision will be implemented from midnight today.

“Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces in the cabinet meeting that full toll exemption will be given for light motor vehicles at all 5 toll booths entering Mumbai,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The decision comes just days ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections.