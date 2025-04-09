‘Mahua pagal hai, she wants to be famous’: Locals, fish vendors in Delhi’s CR Park deny TMC MP’s claim of ‘BJP goons closing down fish market’

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has shared a video claiming that BJP goons are threatening fish vendors near a temple in CR Park, a posh locality in Delhi with predominantly Bengali residents.

In another post, she shared a WhatsApp message that said fish and meat shops have been closed for several days in the area.

However, in a video shared by journalist Shivam Singh, taken from the same temple and adjacent fish market, the priests and local vendors are seen saying them that nobody has threatened them and asked to shut down their shops, and the shops and the temple are functional as usual.

TMC सांसद @MahuaMoitra ने दिल्ली के CR पार्क का एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया और लिखा:



“दिल्ली में BJP सरकार आते ही बंगाली अस्मिता पर हमला हो रहा है.फिश मार्केट में दुकानदारों को भाजपाई गुंडों ने हड़काया है कि मंदिर के बगल में कैसे दुकान खोल ली.”



अब ग्राउंड जीरो से सच्चाई देखिए: pic.twitter.com/GqEsYGt4tJ — Shivam Pratap Singh (@journalistspsc) April 9, 2025

“Mahua pagal hai. She wants to be famous. No such thing has happened. Nobody has threatened”, said a local.

The priest also denied any such threats or demands to shut down shops. Singh then asked local fish vendors who were selling fish in the adjacent market. They also denied any such threat or rumours of shutting down. “Nobody has asked to shut down our shops”, a vendor added.