Minor Hindu girl from India goes to Bangladesh to unite with her ‘lover’ Masud, lands in jail

On Wednesday (28th May) afternoon, a minor Hindu girl was nabbed by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while she was trying to escape to Bangladesh to unite with her ‘lover’ Masum.

The 16-year-old entered the neighbouring country through the Sapahar border in Naogaon district of Bangladesh.

She was handed over to the Sapahar police, following which a case was registered against her on Thursday (29th May). The minor Hindu girl is currently in police custody.

News coming in from #Naogaon district of #Bangladesh.



She is Nupur Sarkar, a resident of #Maldah district of #WestBengal. She fell in love with a Bangladeshi Muslim youth named Masud through Facebook.



On 28.05.2025, she illegally went to Bangladesh to marry Masud.



Masud is a…

The victim who hails from Malda district of West Bengal reportedly met her ‘lover’ Masud through Facebook. Later, Masud went to work in India and the duo developed a ‘romantic’ relationship.

On Wednesday, the underage Hindu girl attempted to cross the international border with Masud by was chased by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

The Indian citizen was thereafter detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh.